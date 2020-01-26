Litzy ends the "fight" with Andrea Legarreta in the best way

Share it:

Litzy shared a few days ago a photograph in her Instagram feed, a photograph where her obvious beauty and sensuality came out. In the image that the singer published she wears her anatomy with clothes in black tone.

Lityz's post had lots of flattering comments and likes. "Always beautiful", "beautiful", "fiu fiu", "the most beautiful woman", "poetry turned into a beautiful woman". So far the photo of the interpreter has more than 136 thousand red hearts.

But his fans were not the only ones who flattered Litzy's beauty, but also singer Erik Rubín, husband of television host Andrea Legarreta. "How beautiful," said the Timbiriche member along with several emojis throwing kisses. Erik's comment caused several reactions, "you can't with Andrea and you'll be able to deal with Litzy," "the clown already charged you," were some.

Comment of Erik Rubín in the post of the singer Litzy.



Later rumors arose that Andrea Legarreta had been jealous of her husband's flirtation.

Both Andrea Legarreta and Litzy, were responsible for denying what was being said on social networks.

In a recent post on Instagram, the singer received a nice compliment from the conductor of Hoy; The actress also commented on Litzy's post with several heart-eyed emojis, to which the interpreter replied:

Thanks Andrea beautiful.

Andrea Legarreta and Litzy flatter each other.



With this, both make clear the good relationship that exists, also that the comment of Erik Rubin was made with much respect on his part.