Litzy after uploading her first sexy photo gets outraged with fans

Litzy one of the most popular singers of the nineties and also a series actress left everyone with her mouth open when she first appeared in lingerie, but what many of her fans did not know is that the actress decided to do an experiment-

As everyone knows the artist rarely shows her sexier side, since she likes to keep that part private, but apparently she wanted to see how many likes her fans would give her if she went out with less clothes in one of her publications, so the result left her perplexed.

"I mean, I am really shocked, I just did it to get them all noticed. I climbed in my underwear to see if it is true that the one who does not teach sells, that is, all the reason, it is true, that is, he just checked it out. once in less than an hour I have 31 thousand likes … "Litzy said.

Meanwhile the fans sent all kinds of compliments to the actress who burst the networks by the hot photo that has more than 100 thousand so far.

"Poetry turned into a beautiful woman", "You are beautiful but with this photo you blew your fence", "God save me … it stops my heart", "You are a very beautiful woman You are a very beautiful little mass", she they wrote to Litzy

It is worth mentioning that Litzy has been seen with tremendous body since he was part of the 90's pop tour which ended a few weeks ago, marking his return to the stage.