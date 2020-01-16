'Little Women': We give you the keys to the film that aspires to Oscar

Share it:

There are books that always remain in your memory. One of the ones who left the most footprint when I was a child is 'Little women' and perhaps many of you also marked. I remember the moment my mother gave it to me and how much I enjoyed this story written by Louisa May Alcott. Therefore, when the director Greta Gerwing announced that she would make the new film version of 'Little Women', for this 2019, I felt an overflowing emotion which grew after having attended the viewing of the film, before its premiere. Praised by critics, it is a jewel that aspires to Best Film at the next Oscar gala. Haven't you seen her yet? We give you the reasons why you should go to the cinema running and get a ticket to enjoy it.

The story of 'Little Women'

The story of 'Little Women' It reflects the life of the March sisters from the perspective of one of them, Jo, 'alter ego' of the writer who 'cooked' this novel published in 1868, but whose empowering message is still valid today. The director Greta Gerwing, who created this version inspired by the book and writings of the author herself, has managed to capture the essence, especially that of her characters, played by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. "I had a very specific idea about what it was about: women artists and women and money. It's there in the text, but it's an aspect of the story that hasn't been discussed before. It was something that seemed very real, and even now, this I think the film is the most autobiographical thing I have done. When I started writing the script, the part that stood out was how moving and fascinating the lives of the adult sisters were, trying to discover how to honor their brave youth as older people, "Gerwing points out.

Outstanding cast

The director had a good base plot and the challenge was to choose a cast that gave it life. The choice could not be better because they are outstanding, especially Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. You can see the love and admiration that Jo's character arouses in the filmmaker: "There is a rebellious spirit in her and the hope of a life beyond what your gender dictates that still excites us. She is a girl with the name of a boy who She wants to write, is ambitious, is angry and has many things with which we identify. It is as if she allows us to be free. "

Reason is not lacking because many millennials will be reflected in them, specifically, in the character of Jo. In your skin is a wonderful Saoirse Ronan, nominated just in the Best Actress section in the next Golden Globes For this film. "I think the story is more relevant today than ever, since it talks about young women who find self-confidence to follow their own path. It is also a story that changes depending on where you are in life. You can be Amy during a few years and suddenly you're Jo, then Meg and Marnee and Beth. You can see each other, "says the interpreter.

No doubt Ronan shines, but each and every one of the cast members, which also features Timothèe Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep, will conquer you for something.

Your message 'Power Girl'

One of the things I like most about these 'Little Women' is the message 'Girl Power' that they transmit They, in one way or another, decide on their lives. "It's the perfect time for this movie because women are talking more than ever about their choices, about how they want to be, about money, what power means and how to get along with men," reflects producer Amy Pascal. Even the role of Emma Watson as Meg, the most traditional a priori, has an empowering point. "The most important thing about her is that her desire to be a mother and wife is a feminist choice. There is the idea that to be a feminist you have to refuse marriage, but getting married is what she most desires," says the actress of 'Harry Potter '.

Photography and costumes

Apart from the story and the actors, Greta Gerwing has made a beautiful film, a delight for the eyes for her photography, scenery and costumes. The aesthetic is inspired by the paintings of the time and the central axis of the plot is the house of the March, a place that smells like a real home. As a curiosity, it took the team twelve weeks to lift it. Another challenge was to recreate Paris in Boston.

If the stage is cool, you will freak out with the costumes designed by Jacqueline Durran, who took artists such as Winslow Homer as references. Jo's hat on the beach is a tribute to 'High Tide'. Each sister has her own style and colors and, of course, her way of dressing and the clothes they wear reflect her personality. In short, we are facing a movie that is cool for its content and packaging. Do not miss it!