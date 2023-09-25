Little Women Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Various streaming services that enable us to learn a bit more about the traditions, genre, and stories of Korean and Asian dramas have contributed to their increased popularity.

K-dramas are renowned for their exceptional acting and plots. This is since it is a Korean drama that is ideal for you. It is called Little Women.

Little Women is a brand-new South Korean mystery suspense action drama series directed by Kim Hee-won and based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name. Cho Moon-Joo is the principal producer for the series.

Shin Ye-ji and Jo Soo-young are the series’ executive producers. Since Little Women is an upcoming series, you may be intrigued about it.

Therefore, we decided to include all the information gleaned from various sources in this article.

Little Women is the most recent weekend Korean drama to replace Alchemy of Soul on both TVN and Netflix.

The plot revolves around three sisters who become embroiled in a case that pits them against the wealthiest and most powerful family within South Korea.

Kim Go-Eun, Nam Ji-Hyun, and Park Ji-Ho will portray three impoverished sisters whose lives are altered when they become involved in a 70 billion won theft case.

Go-eun is taking on the role as the eldest sibling, who believes that money is a potent force and desires a life devoid of the burden of poverty.

Ji-Hyun will portray the middle sibling, an ambitious journalist. Ji-Hu will portray the juvenile sibling, a high school learner with an aptitude for painting.

If you’re a fan of this show, you may be inquisitive about when the following installment will air.

The book was adapted to film numerous times over the years, with the latest one being Greta Gerwig’s film of identical name, which debuted in 2019 to widespread critical acclaim and commercial success.

In this K-drama adaptation, which relies somewhat on Alcott’s novel, esteemed screenwriter Chung Seo-Kyung gives the book a rather novel and malevolent twist, which has thus far made for a thoroughly unsettling and engrossing viewing experience.

The upcoming foreign South Korean television series Little Women is based on Louisa May Alcott’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Little Women Season 1 Release Date

Season 1 of Little Women, the most-anticipated television program, is scheduled for release shortly.

We are aware that you are anxiously anticipating the series’ release date. Here is the premiere date for Season 1 of Little Women, as confirmed by the producers.

Therefore, the series will premiere on TVN today, September 3, 2022. The premiere will occur each Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 Korean Standard Time.

So avoid being late. Watch the show on time in order to experience among the most incredible Asian dramas.

Little Women Season 1 Cast

The characters of Little Women Season 1 Oh In June, the eldest sister, is portrayed by Kim Go Eun; Oh In Kyung, the second sister; Oh In Hu, the youngest sister; and Oh In Ye.

In addition to Uhm Ji-Won and Who Sang, the ensemble of the new series also includes Who Sang and others. Park Bo Kyung as Good, Wi Ha-Joon as Choi Do Il, Gong Min Young as Choi Ma Ri, Um Ki Joon as Park Jae Sang, Kang Hoon as Ha Jong Ho, and Kang Hoon as Park Jae Sang. Consequently, I am Kim Mi-sook as Oh Hae-Seok and Jeon Chae Eun as Park Hyo-In.

Little Women Season 1 Trailer

Little Women Season 1 Plot

Kim Hee Won directed every episode. It concentrates on three sisters attempting to improve their lives and assist their family.

They wish to resolve their financial problems. However, their lives are altered when they discover money, leading to a confrontation with an affluent Korean family.

The three close-knit sisters reared in poverty that the center of the plot of the Korean adaptation are heavily influenced by Soompi.

In a thrilling tale, the sisters participate in a massive event and contend with the nation’s wealthiest and most powerful individuals.

Additionally, the following information has been made public: Kim Go Eun portrays Oh In Joo, the oldest person sibling. She desires to ensure the financial security of her family.

Growing into extreme poverty, her only hope was to be able to live like other people, but a significant event completely changed her existence.

Nam Ji Hyun portrays Oh In Kyung, a female journalist that refuses to serve money and always endeavors to do the right thing.

When a perplexing incident in the beginning of her career as a reporter reoccurs in her region, she begins to investigate the facts.

Park Ji Hu transforms into Oh In Hye, the youngest sister, who is delighted by the adoration of her older sisters and puts within a lot of effort for her.

She enrolls to an art school despite the fact she had has never used premium art supplies due to her family’s financial situation.

The television program is based on the lifestyles of investors in the financial market. Observing the tale appears wonderful and beautiful.

It is essential to recognize that this adaptation of Little Women by Louisa May Alcott is incomplete.

The program follows a series of occurrences and dilemmas encountered by three sisters. The three sisters, who were raised in a disadvantaged environment, receive an unexpected opportunity to improve their circumstances.

The three sisters become entangled in a plot involving a disappearance of $70 billion. The subsequent development of the plot is eagerly anticipated by the audience.

With just the first a few episodes off right now, global viewers are enjoying the show so far. Second season of Little Women Only educated assumptions can be made regarding the plot or ties to the season’s conclusion.

In the first season, three sisters who were raised in difficult circumstances exhibit an unbreakable bond.

A significant event that pits them against the wealthiest family in the nation compels their lives to intertwine.

Kim Go Eun portrays Oh In Joo as being motivated by the need to provide for her family’s financial security.