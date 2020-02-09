'Little Women' is a blockbuster, and continues to add

Share it:

Good movies have at least a long journey. When Greta Gerwig prepared 'Little Women' many comments on the networks treated her with certain contempt. We had more than twenty years without a version of the mythical story of Louisa May-Alcott for movies, and almost 70 without a decent one (sorry Winona Ryder), but people seemed not to have much interest. The movie premiered on Christmas Day and lThe comments of those who had seen it could not be more positive.

While 'Cats' crashed and everyone was arguing about whether 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was the worst or the best (so, without average) movie in the saga, Gerwig had done it again. The cast was impeccable, the dialogues were precise and sharp, the non-chronological adaptation of the novel gave him new life and a lot of modernity. In short, Gerwig had premiered one of the best films of 2019, the 'Little Women' of a generation that needed this story on the horn. While Twitter was discussing why we can have 6 movies (soon they will be 7) of three different Spider-Man in less time than a version of 'Little Women' without complaining, people went on and on watching it.

With a stellar cast (Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Bob Odenkirk) and music by Alexander Desplat, the film opts this Sunday for 6 Oscars, with the feeling that there could have been many more. But the film is in luck because, in the end, people watch the movies that are worth it. It may take a little longer for the account but you see them. With a budget of 40 million, Sony's production has just reached, according to Collider, the negligible figure of 100 million Only in the domestic market. In Spain is close to 5 million, which add up to 65 obtained around the world. A triumph for a small, vintage film, released after 'Star Wars' and that is not having all the brightness in the awards it could deserve.

If you haven't seen it yet, 'Little Women' continues in cinemas at the Spanish box office.