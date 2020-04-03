'Little women' and the boy we had not seen (until now)

Share it:

Do you remember when a glass of coffee was brewed in an episode of 'Game of Thrones'? Well, once again, we have proof of how dangerous it is for Hollywood to keep its actors hydrated. After this ragToday we have another one on our hands that has appeared in the award-winning 'Little Women' by Greta Gerwig. It all happened last week, when this tape was being enjoyed by a tweeter at his house in the middle of quarantine, something that must have wasted his most arachnid senses, because he managed to see what no one had seen until now: a thermos of water in full film.

Although we suppose that it is a simple error, this has given rise to different theories, commenting that Gerwig did it intentionally "to show how relevant modern times are in the history of 'Little Women', leaving little indication here and there of our current society". Others have even commented that he did it as a tribute to the director Sofia Coppola, who already included at the time a couple of converses in her period drama 'Marie Antoinette' (an election that later confirmed that it was not made by her).

With a stellar cast (Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Bob Odenkirk) and music by Alexander Desplat, the film has been a box office success, and is about to hit our homes on DVD and Blu-Ray, with a water bottle included.