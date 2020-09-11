Little Nightmares 2, pre-orders open: the contents of the Day One and TV editions have been revealed

Returning from the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live with a gameplay video of Little Nightmares 2, the authors of Tarsier Studios and the leaders of Bandai Namco officially open the pre-orders of the adventure in dark colors in its double edition Day One and TV for PC and console.

In anticipation of the launch for theFebruary 11, 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the Swedish developers thus decide to open the phase for reservations for the Little Nightmares sequel, illustrating the contents and bonuses provided for the purchasers of the title in its various versions.

Who will pre-order the Day One Edition of Little Nightmares 2 will receive the Mokujin Mask, inspired by the famous character from TEKKEN’s fighting series, for Mono. With the Day One edition you will also have access to the mini-soundtrack composed Tobias Lilja and to Secret Room of Names, an exclusive expansion whose contents will be revealed later by Tarsier.

By opting for the preorder of the TV Edition, in addition to all the bonuses of the Day One edition, you can also receive the complete soundtrack, an artbook, stickers, an exclusive stellbook and a diorama by Mono & Six. At the bottom of the news you will find all the images that illustrate the contents of the launch editions, but first we remind you that Little Nightmares 2 will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, complete with upgrade gratuito for those who purchase the version for the corresponding console version on PS4 or Xbox One.