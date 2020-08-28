Little Nightmares 2 is shown in a long gameplay cutscene

Share it:

A few hours after the announcement of the release date of Little Nightmares 2 at the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2020, Bandai Namco has released a new and long gameplay movie dedicated to the horror sequel in development at Tarsier Studios.

The video in question, published on the publisher’s official YouTube channel, shows us 15 minutes of gameplay during which we can see the little protagonist in action Six, wandering through scary and dangerous places and then facing a series of puzzles in the company of a new ally whose name seems to be Mono.

We remind you that Little Nightmares II will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting next February 11, 20221 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (only on Steam). It also seems that the game is also expected on next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles at a later date.

On our pages you can also find the preview of Little Nightmares 2 by Giuseppe Arace, who had the opportunity to experience the adventure firsthand.