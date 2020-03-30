Entertainment

Little Kota becomes Deku's number one fan in the latest episode of MHA

March 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

It seems that a long time has passed since the events of the Saga of the Retreat in the Woods of the third season of My Hero Academia , especially considering the evolution that the Midoriya character has undergone during the fourth season. However, Deku has shown that he is a promising Hero by facing Muscular and protecting little Kota.

Kota thanked Izuku with a special letter, which the student still retains with particular affection. However, in the last episode aired, Kota's respect and esteem for Midoriya has increased in recent months.

In the 4×24 episode, which also suffered criticism regarding the animations, we saw the return not only of Kota but also of the Wild, Wild Pussycats. Although Kota initially seems reluctant to speak to Midoriya, Pro Hero Shino Sosaki, or Mandalay, has revealed a nice detail. Kota has in fact bought red shoes, very similar to those of Deku, of his own free will.

READ:  The 19 best classic movies for the days where we need the magic of cinema

Kota is immediately embarrassed, having tried to conceal his full esteem for Deku up to a moment before. With the purchase of "unofficial merchandise"Kota has definitely become Midoriya's number one fan.

Even fans of the Horikoshi series were surprised by the scenes described and reacted by emphasizing the gesture of little Kota. Below you can find the different posts shared on Twitter.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.