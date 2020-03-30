Little Kota becomes Deku's number one fan in the latest episode of MHA

Share it:

It seems that a long time has passed since the events of the Saga of the Retreat in the Woods of the third season of My Hero Academia , especially considering the evolution that the Midoriya character has undergone during the fourth season. However, Deku has shown that he is a promising Hero by facing Muscular and protecting little Kota.

Kota thanked Izuku with a special letter, which the student still retains with particular affection. However, in the last episode aired, Kota's respect and esteem for Midoriya has increased in recent months.

In the 4×24 episode, which also suffered criticism regarding the animations, we saw the return not only of Kota but also of the Wild, Wild Pussycats. Although Kota initially seems reluctant to speak to Midoriya, Pro Hero Shino Sosaki, or Mandalay, has revealed a nice detail. Kota has in fact bought red shoes, very similar to those of Deku, of his own free will.

Kota is immediately embarrassed, having tried to conceal his full esteem for Deku up to a moment before. With the purchase of "unofficial merchandise"Kota has definitely become Midoriya's number one fan.

