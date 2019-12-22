Little Inferno free for a day: new offer from Epic Games Store

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The countdown continues Epic Games Store in view of the Christmas holidays and celebrations for the start of the new year. Starting from Thursday 19 December, the platform is in fact offering its users several free titles.

After offering SUPERHOT players for free for a limited period of time, the store dedicated to PC gaming presents the public with a new title to be redeemed at no cost. It's about Little Hell, production landed on the gaming market in 2012, developed and distributed by Tomorrow Corporation.

Title with a peculiar concept, Little Inferno offers players a "Chimney of fun", whose flames are capable of reducing to ashes a vast and bizarre assortment of objects. The catalog in fact includes the most varied contents, among which we remember"stumps, screaming robots, credit cards, batteries, explosive fish, unstable nuclear devices and small galaxies". Presented as"an adventure in which you will look up and up the chimney beyond which the cold world lies", the production of Tomorrow Corporation is characterized by a mysterious and metaphorical narrative. For more information, on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of Little Inferno, edited by Francesco Fossetti.

Over time, the title has gained public attention, reaching one million copies sold in 2014. The Epic Games Store initiative allows you to get it for free for a very limited period: the offer will end at 17:00 of tomorrow, Monday 23 December.