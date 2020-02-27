Little Hope, the second story of the anthology The Dark Pictures, will arrive in summer

Share it:

Although in reality, each part of the anthology is completely independent, after what has been seen in Man of Medan, it is clear which way Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco want to go: terror, terror and more terror.

The fact is that both companies have finally revealed the launch date of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, the second part of this interactive adventure in which we can die in so many different ways. And it will arrive this summer of 2020. The exact date is yet to be determined. Below you can see the trailer that has just been published to celebrate the announcement.

On the other hand, this is what Pete Samuels, president of Supermassive Games, said after the announcement: "We were delighted to see the response of the players and the success that was Man of Medan as the first chapter of the anthology The Dark Pictures. We greatly appreciate the comments of the community and the team continues to focus on its goal of making each new chapter offer increasingly exciting horror experiences. The next chapter, Little Hope, will bring to the anthology a completely new and disconcerting horror story. ".

In this chapter, four college students and their teacher are trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of Little Hope, where they will have to escape from nightmare visions that will chase them tirelessly through an impenetrable fog. As they cross the town in search of a way to escape, they will understand the meaning of everything that is happening to them, the origin of evil and how everything that happens is directly related to them.

For its part, the new trailer presents the most intense and fun reactions of famous content creators while they play. And the truth is that the situations we will face promise a lot. In short, you know: all characters can live or die. Will you be able to reach the end with all of them?