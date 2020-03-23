Little Giants debuts in the midst of a crisis over COVID-19

Share it:

Univision's "Little Giants" children's talent show premiered this Sunday night its first show only in the United States, as it will air in late April in Mexico on Televisa after recordings slowed down due to the Coronavirus crisis that is raging. the world.

In this program the actress and dancer María León, the youtuber Juanpa Zurita, the singer Biby Gaytán and the character Albertano decide which children should go to the next phase and which have to improve and keep trying. The presenter is Galilea Montijo. All of them were enthusiastic during the filming of the first program, attended by Efe, and also nervous about the pressure of deciding who stays and who leaves.

"I feel the commitment and the heart made chicharrón because you have to decide who stays and who leaves. I was in a 'talent show' and, although this is the beginning of the adventure of the popes next to the children, it is not as decisive as they think at the beginning, "explained María León, who stars in the musical Chicago along with the judge, Biby Gaytán. In addition, for them, complexity is added as it is something as subjective as art, so they will let themselves be carried away by the sensations caused by the little ones although they also value the technique.

"(Let them pass) It is not going to have much to do with what they choose to do, but how they are going to do it. There is a point where you see that the person is present and enjoying it. If you start from a point of passion the rest can be worked on, "said Juanpa Zurita in an interview with Efe.

The "influencer" and also an actor and model is determined to contribute something very different to children, which is their experience in a work as novel and self-managed as theirs. "The other judges are traditional artists with traditional careers, their experience in disciplines such as dancing or singing is on other levels, but because of the life I have lived in which I have not followed a path, but have built it, I have a lot emotion of being able to sow (in children) that do not depend on anything or anyone. "

In addition, Juanpa Zurita explained that he perfectly understands the nerves, insecurity and moments of doubt, since he also felt it on certain occasions and wants to be involved in the children's process until they overcome the impediments and meet their goals, "I would like to to be able to help polish the diamonds that children already have. "

María León, who participated twice as a guest judge in this Univision program that is broadcast in Mexico through Televisa, agreed that it is a fortune to be able to accompany the children, who she assured, are more talented every year, despite the "roller coaster of emotions" that involves sitting as a jury. The singer started her artistic career in a talent contest and remembers it as something truly exciting despite the fact that she realized in time that it was only the beginning of something much bigger.

Univision announced the pause in the recordings for at least three weeks, but decided to continue with the release scheduled in the United States for March 22, despite the fact that they did not report what will happen later with the broadcasts and the filming.