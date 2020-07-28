Little Forest, the review of the Korean film based on the manga of the same name

Share it:

Song Hye-won had tried to rebuild a new life, to start again from scratch in Seoul and to leave behind a troubled past. But the unsustainable combination of study and work, connected to a sentimental relationship in which she never really felt involved – also because of her insecurity and a marked sense of inferiority – forced her to rethink her existence.

This is the girl returned to that small country village where she was born and raised, an oasis of peace and tranquility far from the hectic life of the metropolis. Here Song Hye-won meets the friends of the past, the nice and extravagant Joo Eun-sook and the charming Lee Jae-ha.

The protagonist must make peace with herself and finally try to understand and metabolize the mysterious abandonment by the mother.

A cathartic path

Daisuke Igarashi's homonymous manga he had already been at the center of a diptych of Japanese production films made between 2014 and 2015, welcomed by the public who found the atmosphere of the original work there.

For some, the vision of this second transposition shot in South Korea may be superfluous, but in reality the change of culture, location and atmosphere it served to instill a new approach to a story with a potentially universal character, which leads the public to reflect on what is really important.

The eternal challenge between a simple life and the search for a safe career is the beating heart at the center of the narrative. And precisely in the link with nature and traditions, Little Forest finds the ideal harpoon to unhinge the defenses of the public, who will remain emotionally involved in the story of the protagonist and her inseparable companions.

Heart and stomach

The cyclical nature of the seasons characterizes a hundred minutes of viewing where the twists are wisely set aside in favor of a placid stillness of events and situations, allowing the story and characters to grow and mature without the hassle of a engulfing narrative.

The spectator is called to take a moment for himself in identifying with the figure of Song Hye-won, and to let himself be conquered by the magic of small things.

Already available on home video and returned to the theater due to the complex situation regarding the distribution of new titles, Little Forest also has the merit of literally mouth watering, as the preparations of various traditional Korean recipes are displayed clearly and precisely, with such care that certain smells and tastes become imaginable even on the other side of the screen.

The director Yim Soon-rye, one of the major exponents of the indigenous New Wave current, finds the foresight to position oneself without exceeding in front of the effective and fresh cast and the enveloping landscape context, making a free and immediate style yet another strength of a film that can offer a lot, at least to whom it is ready to welcome him with a frank and dreamy soul.