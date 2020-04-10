Little Chi-Chi becomes adult and provocative in this new Dragon Ball cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the very first adventures of Goku in Dragon Ball, the child still unaware of the differences between boys and girls and what the meaning of certain words was, met the young Chichi. The girl managed to snatch a promise of marriage to the naive boy who will only come true after the Tenkaichi tournament to come.

Growing up, in Dragon Ball we see Chichi changing costume several times. We go from the long blue Chinese-style dress shown at the tournament against Goku to the various housewife dresses during the Dragon Ball Z narrative arches. How would the girl have been if she had presented herself at the tournament with the same clothes she had as a child, consisting of that swimsuit-shaped armor?

Fabibi's cosplay shows us the potential outcome in this Chichi grown. On the head stands the pink helmet with the huge hatchet to be thrown to the enemies, as he did with the Genius of the Turtles, while the rest of the dress leaves little room for imagination. The top shows off the breast while the legs and the bottom are in the foreground. The fluttering blue coat completes the Chichi cosplay along with pink boots and gloves.

You can see little Chichi again with a Dragon Ball marathon during the quarantine. The character was also portrayed in a cosplay by Corpsekid.