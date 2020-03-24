Listeners: revealed the number of episodes of the anime by the writer of Cowboy Bebop

Share it:

Since its first announcement several months ago, listeners dictated a lot of attention to the fans thanks to the staff involved to participate in the project. Among them, undoubtedly, stands out Dai Sato, a famous screenwriter of television series of the caliber of Cowboy Bebop and Eureka Seven.

As confirmed by the writer himself, Listeners will be purely sci-fi in nature, offering an extraordinary adventure full of music. The anime is scheduled to debut for April 4th in Japan, while in the West the rights are exclusive Amazon Prime Video which, however, has not yet revealed whether the series will be released in simulcast or directly at the end of the distribution at home. However, according to the first news available from the home video edition, Listeners will accompany us for only 12 episodes.

"The story follows the adventures of a boy and a mysterious girl named Myu who has a jack input attached to the body. The two don't know, however, that when Myu's jack is connected to an amplifier the world will change forever. This is the story of a musical journey that will never be forgotten. "

And you, instead, what do you expect from the new work written by Dai Sato and animated at the study Map (Yuri !!! on Ice, Banana Fish)? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, in the space dedicated to the comments at the bottom of the page, but not before having a look at the promotional trailer of Listeners.