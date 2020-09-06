listen to Bella Ciao sung by Najwa Nimri, waiting for season 5

Share it:

The actors of La Casa di Carta are back on the set and this means that the arrival of the fifth part is approaching. Waiting to find out if there will be a new version of Bella Ciao in the new episodes, why not listen again the excellent interpretation given by Najwa Nimri, alias Alicia Sierra?

The fourth season ended with a truly tragic twist, and to emphasize even more the events of the last episode, the partisan anthem was chosen, a catchphrase of the series since the first season. In this case, however, the tone is much more ethereal, aimed at creating a slowed down and solemn atmosphere.

Maybe not everyone knows that Najwa Nimri is in fact also a successful singer . Although fans of the Netflix series have known her as the determined inspector on the hunt for the criminal protagonists, the eclectic artist has recorded numerous albums and singles, also working on soundtrack of several films including Dumbo by Tim Burton e Asphalt by Daniel Carparsoro.

The House of Paper she certainly managed to give a second life to Beautiful Hello (if anything were needed), bringing the Spanish version to the attention of the international audience. Fans have therefore not stopped appreciate the song on social networks and on YouTube, waiting for the new episodes. Do you know why Bella Ciao was chosen for La Casa di Carta?