Lisa Kudrow in 'The Twilight Zone'?

If yesterday we discussed the possibility of Rihanna signing for 'The Twilight Zone' in its second season, today the same media that commented on this news states that another well-known star could join Barbados in the new installment of this series. According The Illuminerdi, Lisa Kudrow, one of the actresses of 'Friends', could have signed by the CBS series to travel to one of the strangest and most unique dimensions of television.

Recall that this series is a new and modern version of the classic Rod Serling program of the same name. It is an anthology series that addresses the human condition through different science fiction and horror stories, becoming the original in one of the most influential shows of the twentieth century. Jordan Peele He was in charge of bringing us this remake of the series last year, for whose first season he had stars like Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Adam Scott, Sanaa Lathan, Steven Yeun, Greg Kinnear, John Cho, Jacob Tremblay, Allison Tolman, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Chris O'Dowd, Zazie Beetz and Seth Rogen.

Now, in its second season, it will have names like Morena Baccarin, Tony Hale, Daniel Sunjata, Billy Porter, Jenna Elfman, Christopher Meloni, Joel McHale, Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs in leading roles, to which they could now join Rihanna and Lisa Kudrow.

The second installment of 'The Twilight Zone' is expected to arrive at our homes sometime in 2020.