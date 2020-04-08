Lis Vega will release her record material very soon

Share it:

Lis Vega was the sensation of a new account on social networks, this after announcing with an incredible photograph that her new record material will soon arrive, which will be called "La Poeta del Pueblo".

With an image from a session of the album, a tight blue outfit and a wig in different shades of the same color, the star asked his fans to "wait for surprise", an action that immediately moved everyone.

For several months now, Lis has made it clear that she will be releasing a lot of music very soon, as she has revealed that she continues to work on it and recently released the first single named "Malandra".

"Malandra" earned the singer infinite praise, as her followers were very excited that she is returning to music and stronger and more committed than ever to the project.

It is well known that Lis Vega is one of the women with the best physique in the midst of the show and one of those who have a unique and incomparable beauty

The model continues to be a sensation on social networks, platforms that she uses to keep in touch with her fans and express her feelings and opinions.