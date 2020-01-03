TV Shows

Lis Vega teaches the whole world that he has the perfect body

January 3, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Lis Vega captivated her thousands of fans by sharing several sexy photos on the beach, where the woman makes it clear that the Cubans have tremendous figure and that although the famous woman already resorted to the scalpel to make some arrangements her body was already beautiful.

Hundreds of comments and thousands of likes the urban artist won by the images where she is seen on a balcony with a spectacular view leaving everyone speechless because it is not a surprise that Lis causes a sensation every time she uploads a photo where her rear guard Take away the prominence of women because of their large size.

"Spectacular photo dress pose EVERYTHING …. As I am glad to see so much light and brightness !!! I almost sent you a phenomenal gift", "Excellent afternoon that today is for you a day full of peace and health, congratulations that talent" , they wrote to the vedette for the photos.

Recall that Lis has not only received praise, the famous haters have also gone to the jugular, because they have questioned her about the arrangements that have been made on her face as stated in the beginning, but the woman has defended her way as the comments slip.

As if that were not enough, Lis was criticized by Niurka herself who said in a show that her countrywoman deformed her face and this was what she replied:

I am happy with my lips; I love them, and I don't care what people think of me. Whether I do it or not, it is not Niurka's or anyone else's problem. "

