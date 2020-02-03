Lis Vega burns the nets with bikini video

Share it:

It is already very well known that Lis Vega is one of the women with the best physique in the middle of the show and one of those who have a unique and unparalleled beauty, and to make it clear, the Cuban dancer shared a sensual bikini video she made burn to social networks and stole thousands of sighs.

In the short video shared on her official Instagram account and recorded on a beach in Miami, the singer also appeared showing her incredible and enviable figure from the beach and revealed to be a faithful lover of beach Sundays and exercises.

Although the interpreter of "Malandra" resorted to some surgeries to achieve this figure, it is very well known that she has managed to maintain and even improve thanks to the healthy diets that she follows and the difficult exercise routines she performs, since she has a style of life very suitable for a woman like her.

The video quickly unleashed a wave of comments from his followers where they flattered his great figure and his beauty, in addition to sending him some love compliments, they also appreciated the spectacular tattoos he has on different parts of his body.

The model continues to be a sensation in social networks, platforms that it uses to keep in touch with its fans and express their feelings and opinions, just as it did yesterday when sharing an image of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez after their incredible medium Super Bowl time and expressed pride in Latino talents.

Another of the recent news that caused revolution among his followers, was the announcement of his new collaboration for the album "Brotherhood", a single titled "Tell him", where he joined his voice and talent with the singer Jakarta. The theme will be released next to his music video on February 10 and according to the singer, more news will come.