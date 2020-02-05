Lis Vega boasts her most precious tattoo in the forbidden zone

Share it:

There is no doubt that Lis Vega loves to advance things and proof of this was the photo that he showed a few hours ago in social networks, where he is seen showing off one of his tattoos in a forbidden area, it is his rearguard which is huge.

The Cuban did not wait any longer for Holy Week and put on her best bikini to show her remarkable change thanks to the gym, because the actress gives her everything she can since she loves being fit for her fans who send her all kinds of compliments constantly.

"I have always admired his great body Lis Vega", "With all the respect he deserves but you are a very pretty lady", "If in summer we will see more postcards so summer is urgent," they wrote Vega in his photo which reached more than 35 thousand likes.

And although the vedette has required the help of the scalpel so that the changes in her body are more noticeable, many have shown against her because they assure that her figure is not quite natural as many think, for which she has also been attacked.

The last attack she received was by a colleague of the show and it is about Niurka who accused her of disfiguring her entire face with the injection that was put on her lips, so Lis far from getting angry said she respected his comments, but She is happy with the increase that was made.