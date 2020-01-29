TV Shows

Lis Vega and Niurka tan rearguard with tiny bikinis

January 29, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Lis Vega and Niurka unleashed the madness in social networks because apparently they are already preparing their bodies for Holy Week, since they appeared sunbathing in some hot bikinis, with which they boasted the bodies that are loaded leaving the fans with their mouths open Because of the size of its rear.

Lis Vega considered a totally fitness woman in the entertainment world reached more than 26 thousand likes, while her compatriot exceeded her with more than 48 thousand and several comments where they let her know that she still has an enviable figure, much better than that of a twenty years old

"I love how you are .. I love why you are very direct and do not go around the bush", "How much I admire you is a love I hope one day to meet you loviuuu @ niurka.oficial", were the comments he received for the photo.

READ:  Maluma will leave the closet in 2020: Mhoni Vidente predicts “total liberation”

Recall that a few months ago Niurka went with everything to Lis because although both women are friends, the mother of Emilio Osorio did not support the increase of lips that the singer also became for what he said he thought of her in a show program .

For his part, Vega said that he is not interested in Niurka's opinion and that he is not interested in what people think of their physical changes, because they are happy and that what they least want is to fight, since a few months ago the Cuban woman she had to face her ex-husband, Mauro Riveros who filled her with debts.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.