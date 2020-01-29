Lis Vega and Niurka tan rearguard with tiny bikinis

Share it:

Lis Vega and Niurka unleashed the madness in social networks because apparently they are already preparing their bodies for Holy Week, since they appeared sunbathing in some hot bikinis, with which they boasted the bodies that are loaded leaving the fans with their mouths open Because of the size of its rear.

Lis Vega considered a totally fitness woman in the entertainment world reached more than 26 thousand likes, while her compatriot exceeded her with more than 48 thousand and several comments where they let her know that she still has an enviable figure, much better than that of a twenty years old

"I love how you are .. I love why you are very direct and do not go around the bush", "How much I admire you is a love I hope one day to meet you loviuuu @ niurka.oficial", were the comments he received for the photo.

Recall that a few months ago Niurka went with everything to Lis because although both women are friends, the mother of Emilio Osorio did not support the increase of lips that the singer also became for what he said he thought of her in a show program .

For his part, Vega said that he is not interested in Niurka's opinion and that he is not interested in what people think of their physical changes, because they are happy and that what they least want is to fight, since a few months ago the Cuban woman she had to face her ex-husband, Mauro Riveros who filled her with debts.