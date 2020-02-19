Liquid Cooled PS4 PRO: Fans Spend $ 1,000 to Modify the Console!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As a big console enthusiast, youtuber JMAGG decided to launch himself into an unusual project that prompted him to invest the beauty of 1,000 dollars to redesign a PS4 PRO in the hope of transforming it with a showy liquid cooling system.

Abandoned any ambition of "technological elegance" represented by the use of a custom steam chamber cooling system (like the one equipped on Xbox One X), the content creator has dented his finances to create a console with liquid cooling "at sight".

In addition to the undoubted disadvantage of the huge expense to be incurred to find the materials necessary for the construction of this hyper-modified system (and this without considering labor costs), the JMAGG project also has the non-secondary problem of abandoning a "homemade" form factor that allows the transport of the console: once built, in fact, the liquid-cooled PS4 PRO occupies more space than a modern gaming PC case.

On the other hand, the use of a LED series strictly blue, of a transparent case and additional "functional frills" (above all, generously sized fans) contribute to making the work of the youtuber truly unique. At the top of the news you will find a video showing the unique JMAGG project with liquid-cooled PlayStation 4 PRO.