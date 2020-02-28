Liposuction deforms the belly button of Gomita and is finished

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Aracely Ordaz the famous Gomita unleashed a gtu on social networks after posting a photo in Mazatlan where she appears posing on the beach, and although she looked very well with her flirtatious swimsuit a small detail called everyone's attention.

It turns out that the driver showed her belly button, although many noticed the shape of her skin, it seems that it brings a piercing, but in reality it is not, so they sent all kinds of messages between flattery and some criticism.

"I thought you had an earring in your belly button but no, it's skin", "I would only ask you that no more surgeries like this are you already well please", "That's how it looked after the lipo and the surgeries that have been done", They wrote to Gomita.

Recall that in the past Gomita performed several cosmetic surgeries to look spectacular and although it achieved surprising results, many say that it no longer resembles the woman who started in the Sabadazo program.

So far the photo of Gomita reached more than 163 thousand likes making it clear that she is still one of the most popular women on Instagram and although a while ago she was hacked her first personal account returned with everything.