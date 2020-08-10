Lionel Messi's gesture that proves his obsession to win the Champions League again

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Messi suffered a kick from Koulibaly in the first half against Napoli. And despite the pain he played the entire second half (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Lionel messi accumulate four Champions League with the shirt of Barcelona: The last time the Orejona won was in the 2015/2015 season, in times of brilliance of the MSN that made up Luis Suárez and Neymar, after beating Juventus in the final. Only once since the star made his debut in the elite have the Blaugrana team not won any title throughout the year of competition: in 2007/2008, with Frank Rijkaard as coach. Well, in this course he still could not take an Olympic lap. And he has only one chance left: the Champions League, neither more nor less.

Enough reasons for the Final 8 Champions League, which will begin this Wednesday in Portugal, has become the great obsession of the 33-year-old Pulga. For this reason, the captain culé does not want to miss under any circumstances the duel on Friday against him Bayern Munich, for the quarterfinals of the contest. And, to achieve this, for him there are no days off …

Despite the fact that the coaching staff headed by Quique Setién had given the team a break, Messi was present in the sports city to carry out work with the kinesiologist for 90 minutes to get in shape to the crossing in front of the Bavarians, after the kick he suffered in the left ankle by Kalidou koulibaly in the action of the penalty on the end of the first half of the match for the round of 16 against the Napoli.

“I have seen him quite well, he had a very strong blow and you have to be aware of the evolution, you have to treat it, but I don't think there is a problem"Setién said after the game against the Neapolitans. On Sunday, as a precaution, Messi did not perform the regenerative tasks with the rest of his teammates. But today He did not want to waste any more time, despite the fact that the medical body had indicated 48 hours of rest, after giving him painkillers in the affected area.

Barcelona will travel to the Lisbon bubble only on Thursday: against Munich it will be able to count on two of its figures, Arturo vidal and Sergio Busquets, who fulfilled the suspensions this Saturday before the Napoli and they can now be summoned again.

Koulibaly's kick to Messi: penalty and goal by Luis Suárez

From Germany they have already begun to raise the temperature of the duel. Lottar Matthäus, world champion with the German team at the World Cup in Italy 90, underestimated the Blaugrana cast and Messi's ability in statements that generated controversy.

“Naturally, Barcelona has the quality to get the best of itself in a game. But I think that Bayern would have to make a lot of mistakes and do a lot of wrong things to lose against this Barcelona”, He told the channel Sky Sports.

The bookmakers agree with him as to who is the favorite in the series. These days, an eventual qualification of Setién's team to the semifinals pays almost double that of the victory of the German team.

To reverse this trend, Barcelona will bet, once again, on its winning card: Lionel Messi. The Argentine was the key to victory against the Germans in the 2009 quarter-final and 2015 semi-final series. On both occasions he converted doublets and left some historical luxuries such as the down payment against Jerome boateng, which left the defender lying on the floor.

La Pulga has an obsession: the Champions League. And he does not plan to remove her from the target, not even injured.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The images of the millionaire donation of Lionel Messi that arrived in Rosario for the fight against the coronavirus

The letter from Cristiano Ronaldo that set off all the alarms at Juventus: which club would he be negotiating with