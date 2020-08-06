Lionel Messi's exciting gesture with more than 50,000 children in Syria

Share it:

While preparing with the campus Barcelona for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Napoli (on Saturday at Camp Nou; the first leg ended 1-1), Lionel Messi he abandons his solidarity work. The Messi Foundation chaired by the striker, in collaboration with UNICEF, made effective a donation of 50,630 educational kits for Syrian boys and girls who reside in nine provinces of the country.

"The goal is that the little ones can enjoy an education based on play and the development of cognitive and social skills, which will also serve to participate in cooperative learning in the classroom," reads the statement from the attacker's Foundation, from 33 years. Messi and UNICEF's intention is "Improve formal and non-formal education".

Thus, together they delivered three types of kits to young students: early childhood development, recreational and school. Hasakeh, Quneitra, Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Da’raa, Deir-ez-Zoir, Sweida, Damascus and rural Damascus were the localities where the distributed material arrived.

Messi has held out his arms to UNICEF initiatives since 2004, supporting the projects in both the offices in Spain and Argentina, defending the cause of children and making his contribution in campaigns and fundraising.

In 2008, he created the Leo Messi Foundation, which collaborates with various medical and cultural institutions to give children and young people in Argentina and Spain a better opportunity in life.

Sometimes with public actions, others in silence, the Flea makes its contribution to different solidarity causes. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, for example, he donated 500 thousand euros to the fundraising campaign "Together for Argentine Health" powered by Fundación Garrahan. It is an initiative that seeks collaborate with different public health centers of the country through the purchase of protection supplies for health professionals and equipment to deal with the pandemic.

The money sent by the Barcelona striker was used to buy supplies and equipment, which was distributed as follows:

José María Cullen Hospital (Santa Fe): 4 transfer respirators, 2 multi-parameter monitors, 10 infusion pumps.

Provincial Hospital of the Centennial (Rosario): 4 transfer respirators, 2 multi-parameter monitors and 10 infusion pumps.

Garrahan Pediatric Hospital (CABA): 2 multi-parameter monitors and 3 computers.

Bicentennial Hospital of Esteban Echeverría (Province of Buenos Aires): 16 infusion pumps.

Hospital of High Complexity Cuenca Alta (Cañuelas, Province of Buenos Aires): 10 infusion pumps.

Zonal Hospital of Acute Gral. Constituents "Manuel Belgrano" (San Martín, Province of Buenos Aires): 4 infusion pumps.

OCD and Telehealth Modular Hospitals: 10 computers.

At the end of March, the Flea had already sent a similar contribution to Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. "Leo Messi will make a donation to fight Covid-19. Thank you very much Leo, for your commitment and your support”, They wrote at that time from the social networks of the Catalan health entity.

