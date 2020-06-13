Lionel Messi's almost impossible mission: the challenge he will have to face in the restart of the Spanish league

Share it:

Lionel Messi plays the defense of the Golden Boot

The FC Barcelona will return to action after 98 days without football in Spain. The Catalan team will face Mallorca in the return of the Spanish championship, which was stopped after 27 days by the appearance of the coronavirus, with the intention of maintaining leadership (it is first with 58 points, two from Real Madrid).

The main attraction of the date will be the return of Lionel Messi, who in addition to the collective goals with his team, also will have an almost impossible personal challenge for any player in the bunch.

Despite the fact that the FIFA “The Best” gala was suspended, as well as the UEFA ceremony that rewards the “MVP” of European competitions, the race for the Golden Boot is still going on, which means that both "The flea" like the rest of the scorers in the main leagues, they will continue to fight to know who will be the top scorer of the season.

Lewandowski is Europe's top scorer so far

A trophy that until now is in the hands of Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 30 goals in 30 days disputed in the Bundesliga. The performance of the Pole is being fantastic, to the point that he could make history, since converting a little more will reach the best scoring record of his career.

In the absence of four dates for the end of the German league, the former Borussia Dortmund has thirty screams, the same ones he got during a whole season on up to two occasions (2016/17 and 2015/16). In addition, it already exceeded the figure that it marked in the previous campaign (2018-2019) with 22.

The top scorer in Europe took an advantage over the rest of his pursuers. The fact that the German competition was the first of the major leagues to return gave him some scope to stretch the difference in the scorers table, but of course, that happened thanks to five scores in the same number of matches he played until the moment.

Tables updated until before the start of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach (Plate: Infobae / Emanuel Gómez)

Beneath Lewandowski other great names appear, such as that of Ciro Immobile, from Lazio that, even before the pandemic, He led the table with 27 goals in 26 meetings.

In third and fourth place are two soccer players who compete in the same league as the Polish. Timo Werner RB Leipzig with 25 goals and young Norwegian talent Erling Haaland He has 26 but 16 of them were in the Austrian league, in which each goal has a rating of 1.5 points and not 2 as in the main leagues of the continent.

Finally, in fifth and sixth place, the two most important names of the last decade appear: Cristiano Ronaldo, with 21, and Lionel Messi with 19. The advantage that these two stars will have is that, when they return, they will have 12 and 11 dates respectively to increase their registrations.

* Updated until before the start of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach (Plate: Infobae / Emanuel Gómez)

LIONEL MESSI'S CHALLENGE

It will be a very difficult challenge for the current defender of the Golden Boot, who he scored 36 goals in the previous campaign to crown himself ahead of Mbappé with 33 and Fabio Quagliarella with 26.

This time, The flea has 19 goals, 11 fewer than Lewandowski, the name that will have between eyebrows until the end of the championship. Although in numbers it seems like an impossible mission, Nothing can be taken for granted with the captain and benchmark of FC Barcelona.

It should be noted that Messi is at a disadvantage from minute one, since an injury in a training left him out of the competition during the first four dates of the Spanish tournament. "I wanted to start and unfortunately I had a mishap in the first training that he is going to leave me out for a little while ”, he reported through his social networks at the beginning of August.

“He has a first-degree injury in the soleus. In this way, Messi will stay in Barcelona making recovery and will not travel to the United States tour and its evolution will mark its availability, ”explained FC Barcelona at the time. Finally, He played 46 days later against Granada.

* Updated until before the start of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach (Plate: Infobae / Emanuel Gómez)

The key fact that opens the doors to fight the Bayern Munich striker for the Golden Boot is the great record that the Argentine has.

Barcelona will have 11 dates ahead before the competition ends, the same number of games in which the Rosario managed to score up to 16 goals last year, of which 12 were in 8 consecutive games (from matchday 15 to 22). If that statistic is repeated, Messi could end with 35 goals.

It remains to be seen how the remaining dates will develop in both Germany, Italy and Spain. The next months will be decisive, and the specialist in triplets and doublets, 36 and 87 in the league respectively, must show off if he wants to retain the trophy for the season's top scorer, which he has already achieved in up to six opportunities.

