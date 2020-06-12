Lionel Messi will play again after almost 100 days: "If there is a risk, he will be the first to say it"

Share it:

Messi will start in Barcelona's return to competition (EFE / FC Barcelona / Miguel Ruiz)



This Saturday will be 98 days since the last time Lionel Messi stepped on a playing field. It was last March 7, in the victory of the Barcelona 1-0 against the Real society and in that meeting he converted the goal of the criminal victory. Then came the coronavirus pandemic that forced to interrupt soccer tournaments almost everywhere in the world.

Only these days the activities in Europe begin to return to their normal channels and that includes sports. In that framework, the Barcelona will return to the ring this weekend at Spanish league and La Pulga will say present on a court after a little more than three months absence forced.

The alarms went off a few weeks ago when the Catalan team resumed their group training due to a slight muscular discomfort of the captain. The scare was lessening with the passing of the days when the Rosario trained normally and, in the preview of the expected return match against Mallorca, the coach Quique Setién it brought even more reassurance regarding the physical state of its star.

Quique Steién brought calm about Messi's physical condition (EFE / Enric Fontcuberta / File)



"Messi is one hundred percent. He has trained correctly with his teammates and is doing very well. There will be no problem, ”said the coach on Friday at the press conference to the game valid for the 28th date of the League.

Asked about these muscular discomforts that the Argentine accused in the previous weeks, he maintained: “We will see it. Fortunately, Messi knows how to measure himself perfectly and dose when necessary. If there is a risk, you will be the first to say it"

The extensive parate increases the risk of muscle injury in the return to competition at the high level. However, Setién made it clear that he is very attentive to what his footballers tell him when it comes to defining who plays and who stays on the field.

Messi returned to show his magic in the last training sessions of Barcelona before the duel against Mallorca

"I always trust footballers. It is important that you control the discomfort so as not to miss more games later due to injury. You have to think that there are footballers who are better on the field, "he stressed.

This Saturday, Barcelona will visit Mallorca with the aim of achieving a victory that will allow continue as the only leader of the Spanish League. The Blaugranas add 58 points and have two of advantage over the Real Madrid, his eternal rival and immediate persecutor.

