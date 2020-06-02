The demonstration against the actions of the security forces in the death of Adama Traoré in 2016 took place in front of the Court of the French capital, despite the fact that it had been banned, and quickly degenerated into violence, as happened with the riots in United States after the murder of George Floyd
Lionel Messi "turned off" his social networks to repudiate the murder of George Floyd
June 2, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- Lionel Messi "turned off" his social networks to repudiate the murder of George Floyd
- Kun Agüero's birthday party in England: curious souvenirs and a luxurious gift
- Psychological, physical abuse and economic scam: the story of dictatorial parents in tennis
- Organizers of the Formula 1 Mexican GP keep firm their original date
- Kobe Bryant's widow showed how the murals of the former NBA star were left after the riots in the United States
- Popovich criticized Donald Trump amid the protests after the death of George Floyd: "He is a deranged idiot"
- La Bombonera was chosen by France Football as the most vibrant stadium in the world
- An Argentine player from Vasco da Gama detailed the situation chart after the 16 positive cases of coronavirus in the club
Add Comment