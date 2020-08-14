Lionel Messi threatens a historical record of Pelé

Share it:

Messi is nine goals away from equaling Pelé as the top scorer in a single club

Despite being in his last stage in elite professional football, Lionel Messi shows season by season that for him the years do not pass. Without going any further, in this edition of the Spanish championship he raised for the seventh time the Pichichi Trophy of La Liga by proclaiming itself as the leading scorer with 25 goals, ahead of Karim Benzema.

A trophy that ranked him as the only player in history to achieve it seven times. Telmo Zarra was already behind with six. In this edition he also surpassed 700 goals in his career, placing himself in the "Select Group of 7".

However, the Argentine star still has cloth to cut and historical records to break: one of them is that of become the player with the most goals in the history of a single club, a brand owned by Edson Arantes do Nascimiento, better known as Pele, and that it has maintained for more than five decades.

Is that Lionel Messi, with the goal he scored against Napoli for the knockout stages of the Champions League, reached 634 screams and was only nine of the 643 from the legendary Brazilian attacker. This Friday, at its premiere at the Final 8 Against Bayern Munich, he could close the gap and, if he continues in the most important tournament in Europe, continue to get closer to that figure to have him in sight for what comes next.

Although it will be an almost impossible mission to achieve in this final stretch of the season, a good Champions League closing would allow him to be a few steps away from taking another leap in the history books. So far, his figures with the club Blaugrana as reported by the official site are: 730 games, 634 goals and 276 assists.

The high rod that he left O Rei it was with Santos from Brazil in the 50s, 60s and 70s, where he played a good part of his life before leaving for the Cosmos in New York, where he spent the last years of his career.

Until now, The flea the 634 goals are distributed in: 444 in the League, 115 in the Champions League, 53 in the Copa del Rey, 14 in the Spanish Super Cup, 5 in the Club World Cup and 3 in the European Super Cup, throughout their 15 seasons as culé.

"With Leo Messi there are plenty of comments. Tireless, wonderful and brilliant. It's nice to see you play. Welcome to the 700 goals club Thank you for the show! ". It was the message that Pelé sent the Rosario after he reached that amount in the last league match against Atlético de Madrid. To the celebrations with the shirt blaugrana we must add the 70 in 168 meetings with the albiceleste.

Lionel Messi is nine shouts away from being the player with the most goals in a single club (Photo: Reuters)

But these nine goals, which he will reach easily (if everything goes in the normal lanes it will do so at the start of the following season) are only one of the concerns of the historic Brazilian footballer, since the Argentine could snatch another record from him before ending his professional career.

In that award-winning group of "the 7", with 767 goals throughout his time as a footballer, Pelé is on the third step behind his compatriot Romario (772). Taking into account that Messi's scoring average in recent seasons is almost 40 goals per year (between the national team and the different competitions with Barcelona), everything seems to indicate that he could surpass it.

Leo surely regretted not having been able to appropriate the Golden Boot for the seventh time in his career by staying away from the battle that finally proclaimed the Italian Ciro Immobile. However, on his way he is obsessed with continuing to climb in the famous Group of 7 that he leads Josef Bican with 805 points, followed by Romario (772), Pele (767), Ferenc Puskas (746) and Gerd Müller (735).

Regardless of being a footballer accustomed to breaking individual records, the 33-year-old Argentine striker reiterated on many occasions that this is not his personal goal: “I prefer to win something important with the National Team, even with a goal against the rival team. I am not interested in records, although they are there, but that does not make you win titles”, Acknowledged before the magazine The graphic in 2016.

