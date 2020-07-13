Lionel Messi shared images of the luxurious hotel he bought in Mallorca

Share it:

He Barcelona he beat Valladolid as a visitor and again closed the distance one point from the leader Real Madrid. However, the team led by Lionel Messi will still have to wait for what happens this Monday in the game between Meringue in its visit to Granada to face the last two days of La Liga de España with hopes of celebrating a new title.

And while resting with his family, Lionel Messi decided to share With his nearly 160 million Instagram followers, a series of images of one of its luxurious hotels that completed its remodeling phase. This is the Fona Mallorca, located in the town of S’Illot and 50 meters from the beach of Sa Coma. It has 98 rooms, a spa, gym, two swimming pools and a Mediterranean restaurant-bar with sea views.

The photos that Lionel Messi shared on his Instagram account (@leomessi)

The Argentine star is the owner of the MIM Hotels chain (Majestic i Messi Hotels), which is managed by the Majestic Hotel Group hotel group since 2017. Days ago, the hotel chain owned by La Pulga made headlines after it was decided expand your range of possibilities when acquiring one of the most exclusive hotels in Spain.

This is the old Himalaia Baqueira hotel, located in the heart of the Baqueira Beret ski resort (Lleida, Spain). This accommodation is located at the foot of the ski slope, next to a gondola lift, in the heart of the Ruda Valley, in the Leridano Pyrenees.

It is worth noting that this would be the fourth hotel in the footballer's chain, since it also has establishments in Sitges (Barcelona) and Ibiza. With this new acquisition, the group's intention is to extend its options for customers, since now they can also seduce lovers of the cold and the mountains.

The last property acquired by MIM Hotels (Majestic i Messi Hotels)

As reported by the agency EFE, Himalaia Baqueira will undergo reforms in the coming months, which will be in charge of the DHC-Diagonal House Constructora company and the architect Álex Fernández. The goal that was set is to open its doors shortly before next winter, to arrive in optimal conditions for the next ski season.

This accommodation, which currently has a four-star superior category, today consists of 141 rooms -most with views of the valley-, a spa circuit, heated pool, gym, meeting room, guide service and mountain activities. It also offers a children's club for the youngest members of the family, a ski ranger at the foot of the ski lift, parking for clients and a wide gastronomic variety.

The other three hotels of the company (the MIM Sitges Hotel, the MIM Ibiza Hotel and the aforementioned MIM Mallorca Hotel) are already open. All of them complying with the hygiene and prevention measures ordered from the health institutions of Spain.

Hotel Messi Ibiza Es Vive

In March 2018, Lionel Messi bought the hotel in Ibiza, where he usually enjoys his days off during the summer holidays, according to the English newspaper The Sun. The complex called It's live It is meters from the beach and the sea and has great luxury. After having acquired another hotel in Sitges (Catalonia), the company Majestic i Messi (MiM), in charge of some of its investments, acquired this square on the shores of the Mediterranean.

He It's live it has 52 rooms that haunt between 225 (227) and 526 euros (647 dollars) per night. The most expensive is the presidential suite. In addition, it has a modern decoration, spa and gym, among other amenities. It should be remembered that the Messi shared some days off in the previous summer of Europe with the families of Luis Suárez, Barcelona teammate, and Cesc Fábregas, today at Chelsea.

Paradoxically, MiM became a company that competes with Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 tab It is the one that belongs to the Portuguese and had announced its intentions to land in Ibiza. Furthermore, Figueretas, the area in which the Argentinean invested, was one of those targeted by the Portuguese, together with Santa Eulalia, Platja d'en Bossa.

THE BEST PHOTOS OF THE HOTEL MESSI BOUGHT IN MALLORCA

