Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona? The mysterious journey of his father and the club with which there are rumors of contacts

Lionel Messi has a contract with Barcelona until mid-2021 (Twitter: @FCBarcelona_es)

In Europe the rumors about the future of Lionel Messi away from Barcelona once his contract is fulfilled in 2021. First it was Cadena SER that surprised with the news that the Argentine star, tired of short circuits with the leadership and the current technical staff from the culé group, he would have decided to back down with the negotiation of renewal of the link and would be seriously considering leaving the club. In this opportunity, Radio RAI and the medium Tuttomercato echoed Jorge Messi's father's trip to Milan and they assure that it is to agree the transfer to Inter.

As reported by the program The spar On July 2, the Rosario star plans to leave the institution when his contract ends. "The negotiations had started well, but Messi halted the renovation with Barça ”, The journalist Manu Carreño reported, and argued: "Due to the latest events, the Argentine has on his head finish these five games, play next season and leave. Messi is fed up and he wants to leave Barcelona Football Club ”.

In his report, the analyst continued arguing that the Rosario star is tired and that "he never wanted to become a problem" for Barcelona. "He always said he would finish his career at Barça, but he is tired to see how information and leaks are attributed to him in a club that nobody knows who runs it, ”he continued.

“If I am a problem, rest assured that I am leaving. I can miss a penalty, I can lose the League or I don't do well in a match, but I don't want to be considered Barcelona's black hand ”, was the phrase that, in theory, the captain said from the team to their closest circle.

According to the Italian press, Jorge Messi is planning to move to Milan in August to agree to the transfer of his son to Inter in 2021 (Reuters)

About this news, many media in the world began to imagine what would be the safest destination for Lionel Messi. By decantation, the Manchester City who drives Pep Guardiola he was the one who stung. However, the Spanish DT himself acknowledged that he would like La Pulga to continue at Barcelona.

The other club in question with serious possibilities of hiring the Argentine star is the Inter de Milan, who in recent times had already shown serious interest and even several Italian media had told what the engineering would be to achieve the transfer bomb. Days passed and the possible signing stalled.

Until today, because this thursday the Italian press assured that Lionel Messi's father traveled to Italy to negotiate with Inter the hiring of the Barcelona captain. The Italian journalist Filippo Grassia said on Radio RAI that Jorge Messi would be in Italy carrying out the first procedures of the operation and even that would move in August and that already he would have acquired an apartment in the capital of Lombardy.

In tune with this information, Marco Conterio shared his column in the Italian medium Tuttomercato. "According to reports from Radio Rai, Lionel Messi's father will be in Milan in summer to discuss the passage of his son to Italy with Inter number one candidate. Find the news reported on TuttoMercatoWeb ”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

(Marco Conterio's Twitter)

"Messi earns 30.5 million euros net per season, which is equivalent to 60.3 million gross. But with access to the favorable tax regime, the cost for an Italian club would be reduced to 39.5 million (taking into account Irpef, additional regional and municipal charges, contributions). With access to the favorable tax regime, professional athletes pay taxes and contributions only on 50% of total income ”, detailed in his article the Italian media.

He added: “As of 2017, for those who move to Italy, after having resided abroad for 9 of the last 10 years, there is a“ fixed rate ”tax of 100,000 euros per year for 15 years on income produced abroad. The flat rate for his family falls to 25 thousand euros per year. Cristiano Ronaldo is taking advantage of this rule. "

Weeks ago, Massimo Moratti, former president of Inter but with great influence on the Neroazzurro, warned: “I think it is not a forbidden dream at all. Maybe it wasn't before this mishap and I think the owners are trying hard to try and get him to Inter. I don't know if the current situation can make everything better or worse, but I think there is the possibility of seeing strange things at the end of the season ”.

Regarding this possibility, the European media highlights the fundamental role that Javier Zanetti will have, former captain of the Argentine team and vice president of Inter Milan, who maintains a good relationship with Lionel Messi. On this point, days ago Jose Morais, collaborator of José Mourinho, expressed: "You know what, I think it's possible that Messi is going to Inter. You know why? Because they have Zanetti. Zanetti is like a tractor factor for Argentine players. I think he is capable of attracting a player like Messi if he thinks of a different challenge. "

We will have to wait for what happens in the coming weeks and if finally it will be possible to go back to a crossroads, as all European and world media expect, between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a figure of Juventus, this time in Serie A .

