Lionel Messi issued an ultimatum: the three conditions for him to continue in Barcelona

Lionel Messi sent an ultimatum to the Barcelona leadership (REUTERS)

"The Barcelona cycle is over." This phrase was the most used in most of the media to depict the defeat and elimination in the quarterfinals suffered by the Catalans at the hands of Bayern Munich after falling by 8 to 2. This result generated a great shock within the institution blaugrana.

According to journalist Juanma Castaño, in the program The Partidazo, of Cope Chain, Lionel Messi, captain and emblem of the club, was "fed up" with this situation and sent an ultimatum to the leadership. If they do not meet his demands, he will continue his career in another team.

The '10' got tired of being the only "savior" and to feel alone in the important games. This game ended up accelerating an idea that had been hanging around the head of Rosario for some time and brought three demands to the leadership to continue his career linked to the club blaugrana. It is worth remembering that Messi's bond ends in June 2021 and there are several teams crouched down, waiting for a wink to make an offer.

To put aside this failure in the Champions League, the flea requests a major restructuring, which will focus on three specific points.

Coach change:

Lionel Messi believes that Quique Setién is not qualified to lift the team at this delicate moment and requests the hiring of a category technical director.

This request is almost a fact that will be fulfilled shortly, since the leadership seems to have let go of the coach's hand after the historic win against the Germans. Catalunya Radio, they report that the main candidate to assume this position is the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, despite being identified with Espanyol, the classic rival of the blaugranas. According to this medium, President Josep María Bartomeu would have already contacted the former Tottenham.

Lionel Messi feels that he lacks company on the field of play (REUTERS)

Leadership renewal:

The relationship between Lionel Messi and the leaders has not been the best for some time and the '10' wants important changes, both in the upper part of the leadership leadership and in those in charge of taking measures in the sports field (Ramón Planes, Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau). He considers that there is no project commensurate with the size of Barcelona and that the reinforcement policy implemented in the last transfer markets was not adequate.

Apparently, the president would have taken note of this request and could call early elections (it is speculated that they could be in March). "We are going to make decisions, some of them were already taken before the Champions League, others we will take now, and we will announce all of them in the coming weeks," warned the president after the elimination.

Purge inside the locker room:

The Argentine feels that the squad is not up to the task to compete against the best in the world. He still remembers what happened against Roma and Liverpool in past editions of the Champions League, a competition that the Spanish have not won since the 2014/15 season (3 to 1 against Juventus -then he was eliminated 4 times in the quarterfinals and 1 in the semifinals -).

In recent times, Barcelona spent several million on figures who have not settled down or proved their full worth, such as Philippe Coutinho (yesterday he scored two goals with the Bayern Munich shirt), Osumane Dembelé or Antoine Griezmann, to name just a few cases.

The clubs interested in hiring Lionel Messi:

One of those who have tempted the forward is Inter de Milan and, in fact, there was an episode that generated anticipation among Neroazzurro fans. The Italian media assured that Jorge Messi, father and representative of the Barcelona footballer, would have bought an apartment on Via Joe Colombo in Milan. The versions shot up when another piece of information was added: according to Mediaset, The flea bought a home on Viale della Liberazione, in the futuristic Torre Solaria, one of the most exclusive places in Lombardy. Several authorities of the Milanese team tried to put cold cloths on the real possibilities of the Rosario landing at the club, but the rumor was installed.

In England This current discomfort of Messi also resonated at the Blaugrana club and more than one team scored in the race for his pass. He Manchester City is always presented as an option and it is even more so since Josep Guardiola is the coach. The will to reunite the scorer and the coach who made up a successful duo in the Catalan cast is always a dream among the directors of the Citizen club.

But a few weeks ago the interest of an unexpected team was added: the Newcastle. According to the journalist Ben Jacobs, the Saudi group that is about to buy the English club for 380 million euros wants to put together a super team. "I interviewed a senior manager, who said:‘ The best players in La Liga will be bought, led by Lionel Messi. "he wrote on his Twitter account. The same information was replicated days ago by the newspaper Daily express From great britain.

On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean there are also opportunities for Messi. Such is the case of Inter Miami FC, the club that plays in the US MLS and has English David beckham at the head of the project. But the alternative more linked to the sentimental will always be Newell’s And in the Rosario entity they do not lose hope that, at the age of 33, La Pulga decides to end his career with the shirt of the team of his loves.

