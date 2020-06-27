Lionel Messi goes for his 700th goal in Barcelona's visit to Celta for the Spanish league: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Lionel Messi goes for his 700 goal in the game that Barcelona will play against Celta, in Vigo (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

He FC Barcelona visit to Celtic, in Vigo, since 12 for day 32 of the Spanish league. The match, which can be followed through DirecTV Sports, will be directed by Guillermo Cuadra Fernández.

It will be another litmus test for the team he leads Lionel Messi. Is that after beating Athletic Bilbao by the smallest difference (1-0) last date at the Camp Nou, the team led by Quique Setién still regrets having left two points on the way during their visit to Seville that could be key in the near future for the definition of La Liga.

When there are still seven days to go before the end of the championship, Real Madrid and the Catalans are tied at the top with 65 points, but those of the White House they depend on themselves to celebrate the title, since the tiebreaker favors them for having won one of the season's classics.

Against this background, the coach of the Blaugrana team will include the youth in the midfield of Barcelona Riqui Puig, who had a great performance against Athletic. Facing the losses of Sergio Busquets, the Dutchman De Jonh and Sergi Roberto -the last two midfielders are injured-, the DT would lean towards the footballer who emerged from La Masía. Apparently, Setien's great doubt is in the attack And who will be the third footballer of the offensive trident: with Messi and Suárez in the starting lineup, it will be necessary to see if the one who jumps onto the field at the Balaídos stadium is Griezmann, Braithwaite or the jewel of the youth team, Ansu Fati.

Beyond the search for a new triumph and waiting for what will happen with the team led by Zinedine Zidane, who will visit Espanyol in Barcelona on Sunday, all eyes will finally be on the number 10 of Barça will score the conquest 700 in his glorious career and thus will join the select group of seven footballers who achieved that mark.

The rival of Barcelona arrives in good condition to the confrontation. Located at position 16 in the Spanish league standings, Celta must take advantage of their local status to score points to help them in their fight to avoid losing the category. He is 7 points from the last place of the descent, which today belongs to Mallorca, but comes from adding two consecutive victories: he thrashed Alavés 6-0 and achieved a valuable victory, as a visitor, against Real Sociedad.

Possible formations

Celta Vigo: Rubén Blanco; Olaza, Aidoo, Murillo, Kevin Vázquez; Denis, Fran Beltrán, Bradaric, Rafinha; Aspas and Santi Mina. DT: Oscar García.

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Riqui Puig, Arturo Vidal; Messi, Suárez and Ansu Fati. DT: Quique Setién.

Referee: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Hour: 12.00

Stadium: Balaídos

TV: DirecTV Sports

