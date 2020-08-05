Lionel Messi fired Iker Casillas: one of his favorite victims

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lionel Messi and Iker Casillas faced each other more than 30 times – AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE



Iker Casillas ended his career as a footballer after spending more than 20 years under the sticks, among whom he lived great joys and sorrows, some of them with first and last name: Lionel Messi, one of the strikers who caused him the most headaches.

Just like Sergio Ramos, Andrés Iniesta, or Gianluigi Buffon, the FC Barcelona captain also wanted to leave a message for one of his favorite victims: "Iker retires, but it has passed into the history of football a long time ago, not only for having been a benchmark in the League, but because at the international level he also managed to win everything, "he told the Spanish media. Ace.

In total, both they shared 37 confrontations, of which 15 ended in victories for the azulgrana and 12 were for the merengue team. However, in most of them the Argentine star was the main protagonist, beating the Spanish on different occasions. From his first triplet in a Classic to a double in the Champions League semifinals in 2009, which allowed him to enter and win the final at Wembley.

Both players are referents of their respective teams (Grosby)

"You are a spectacular goalkeeper and the truth was that it was hard to have you as an opponentLooking back, I also think it was a pretty nice rivalry that made us have to outdo ourselves every time we faced each other, "acknowledged Messi.

It is that Iker Casillas, despite having been one of the best archers in the world, was one of the preferred victims of The flea, which converted 17 goals before he left in July 2015 to Porto de Portugal.

The goalkeeper himself also surrendered to the FC Barcelona captain after leaving the Merengue institution: "The best striker I've ever faced? It's Messi. I have faced him many times and I have no doubts. I have had to experience it many times, both good and bad ”.

Iker Casillas was one of the preferred victims of Messi (Grosby)

Another of the Barça icons who dedicated a few words to him was Xavi Hernández: "Iker, thanks for these 23 years in which we have been colleagues, rivals, and above all, friends. During these years I have witnessed how you grew as a professional and as a person. We have lived together victories and defeats ”.

"We have faced and reconciled. Although many believe that soccer is the most important thing in our lives, we know that this is not the case. We know that what is important are people, respect and dignity. And that is why we have been able to solve any conflict together and forge an unbreakable friendship. Congratulations on your brilliant career, friend. I wish you the best in this new stage of your life. Thanks Iker ”, sentenced.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Hristo Stoichkov, more controversial than ever: harsh criticism of Barcelona, ​​Messi's future, his dialogues with Riquelme and the coronavirus conspiracy theory

It can exceed 490km / h, there are only 10 in the world and it costs 8 million euros: the Bugatti Centodieci that Cristiano Ronaldo "gave away"

The day Iker Casillas brought the World Cup to Mexico and Rafael Márquez gave him an award