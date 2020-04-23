Sports

Lineker quits golf due to chronic arthritis: "I can't hold the club"

April 23, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Gary Lineker, a 59-year-old former British soccer player, has confessed that he has had to abandon one of his passions, golf, due to the severity of his chronic arthritis. "My fingers suffer so much arthritis that I can't hold the stick"he explained.

Lineker explained in an interview at Rain delay that "he can't play anymore". "My fingers suffer so much arthritis that I can't hold the stick, "he said. The former soccer player, current BBC presenter and analyst, has presented several majors from 2005 to 2010 and has a handicap 4.

When asked if he wants to continue related to that sport, he said "only as a spectator." "Golf brings out the worst in you. Many times I have thought 'God, you have behaved like a cocoon today, control yourself"he explained.

"If I do something, I want to do it as best I can. Golf used to frustrate me a lot. It was like soccer: I always despaired, but when I did it was pretty good "he concluded.

