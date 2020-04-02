         LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10 is official: these are the changes and supported mobiles

Share it:

LineageOS is still very much alive. Its developers have just published on their blog the expected renewed version, based on android 10. This renewal has taken them slightly longer than expected due to a large number of changes within AOSP, but about seven months after the official release, LineageOS 17.1 reaches about 52 devices. This version replaces LineageOS 17 that we met a few months ago, and whose builds were not official.

As on previous occasions, LineageOS brings the latest version of Android to terminals from many years ago, such as the 2014 HTC One or 2016's LG G2. The new version brings a good amount of news and changes under the arm, in addition to the ones introduced in Android version 10.

What's New in LineageOS 17.1

LineageOS 17.1 is the first official version based on Android 10, which as on previous occasions will bring many recent news to older terminals. In addition to the Android news, the ROM includes a good amount of own news:

New interface to crop screenshots.

More customization options in the AOSP Themes app.

You can customize the font type, icon shape, and button style in Quick Settings.

You can hide Trebuchet launcher apps using biometrics.

Security patches included until March 2020.

Retransmit the screen over Wi-Fi again.

Support for fingerprint sensors on the screen.

Support for motorized or rotary front cameras.

Added more languages: Australian English, Lithuanian, Latvian, German, Romanian, Slovenian, Turkish and Serbian.

12.0 emojis added to the AOSP keyboard.

Updated WebView to Chromium 80.0.3987.132.

Lineage Recovery is the standard way to install LineageOS.

Compatible Devices

The Samsung Galaxy S4 is one of the oldest compatible mobiles

To get the list of compatible mobiles, it is recommended that you go to the official LineageOS download page, as the list can change at any time. As of today, they include about 52 models, the vast majority of them old, although there are some relatively recent such as ASUS Zenfone 6 or Poco F1. These are the models available at the moment:

