Lindsay Lohan's mother appears before judge for drunk driving

NY.– Dina Lohan, mother of the American actress Lindsay Lohan, appeared on Wednesday in a New York court after being arrested for drunk driving last weekend, so she now faces six charges against her.

The charges include drunk driving in the category of a felony for being the second time she is arrested for the same reason, as well as for driving without her license, which was canceled in 2014 for not paying taxes to the State, says ABC .

The Nassau County Prosecutor's Office in Long Island offered Lohan an agreement to serve six months in prison and five years probation, which is standard for such cases.

However, Lohan's lawyer requested that the case be postponed so that the Prosecutor's Office continued the investigation. The next hearing will be on February 27.

Dina Lohan had already been arrested in 2013 for the same cause, so her recidivism constitutes a serious crime. Photo: AP



Lohan was arrested on Saturday after being involved in a traffic accident.

According to what local media reported, the actress's mother was driving her Mercedes on a Long Island street on Saturday when she crashed into another vehicle and allegedly left the scene.

The chauffeur of the other vehicle followed her to her house, where she was stopped by a police officer who indicated in her report that she found Lohan in the driver's seat, with the engine of his vehicle running, his breath allegedly smelled of alcohol, he had glassy eyes and spoke with difficulty.

Also, according to the police report, when Lohan got out of the car he allegedly fell to the ground and accused the officer of having pushed her, and said he had only had a glass of wine.