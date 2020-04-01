TV Shows

Lindsay Lohan announces her return to the show on Instagram

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The controversial Lindsay Lohan, originally from New York, United States, announces through Instagram that she prepares her return to the world of entertainment.

Lindsay Lohan shares in a video on Tuesday that she is dying to return to the world of entertainment and through a video titled "I'm back," she makes it public knowledge.

Lindsay Lohan, who has more than 8.2 million followers on Instagram, misses the stages and will soon return to them with projects that she will announce in due course.

According to information in different news portals, the famous singer has given many tracks of other songs within her networks, but has not confirmed whether these will be part of a musical project.

Through Twitter, Lindsay, protagonist of "Twin Game", published a link that invites to pre-order her new single, the title of which has not yet been revealed.




READ:  Anahí's beautiful mom that few know

Lindsay Dee Lohan is the full name of the artist, who was born on July 2, 1986, according to information on Wikipedia, and apart from being a singer, she is an actress, businesswoman and model.

Lohan began her artistic career when she was three years old in child modeling and making television commercials.

She was 11 years old when she made her film debut in Disney's The Parent Trap, and she became famous almost everywhere in the world with this work.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.