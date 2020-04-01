Lindsay Lohan announces her return to the show on Instagram

Share it:

The controversial Lindsay Lohan, originally from New York, United States, announces through Instagram that she prepares her return to the world of entertainment.

Lindsay Lohan shares in a video on Tuesday that she is dying to return to the world of entertainment and through a video titled "I'm back," she makes it public knowledge.

Lindsay Lohan, who has more than 8.2 million followers on Instagram, misses the stages and will soon return to them with projects that she will announce in due course.

According to information in different news portals, the famous singer has given many tracks of other songs within her networks, but has not confirmed whether these will be part of a musical project.

Lindsay Dee Lohan is the full name of the artist, who was born on July 2, 1986, according to information on Wikipedia, and apart from being a singer, she is an actress, businesswoman and model.

Lohan began her artistic career when she was three years old in child modeling and making television commercials.

She was 11 years old when she made her film debut in Disney's The Parent Trap, and she became famous almost everywhere in the world with this work.