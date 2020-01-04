Lindsay Lohan and Liam Hemsworth together? We followed the tracks on Instagram to find out

Share it:

Lindsay Lohan is Liam Hemsworth Could they be the new 2020 pair? Both actors, both young and beautiful and Lindsay Lohan could be bad girl enough to please Liam (a certain ex Miley Cyrus does it tell you anything?). We thought about it as dear Lindsay commented on a couple of Liam's IG posts and in these times when social media seems to have taken Tinder's place, anything is possible.

Lindsay Lohan and the (non) flirting with Liam Hemsworth on Instagram

Apparently Lindsay Lohan took pleasure in leaving comments under the posts Instagram of Liam Hemsworth. The first in September, or a month after the official separation from Miley Cyrus (coincidences ?!), Lindsay at the photo of Liam with her brother Chris writes: "Why didn't we meet in Sydney or Bondi?". At that moment LiLo was also in Australia working on the TV show The Masked singer. No response from Liam.

The second comment came to another photo of Liam having fun surfing in a wave pool in Melbourne. This time the comment was a simple emoji: hands joined in prayer. Exactly what it would mean we are still wondering and we have come up with these 3 possible options: perhaps a "God thank you for sending us such a cool guy on the planet" or a "surfi da Dio" or "I would pray to be on that table with you ". The fact is that the handsome Liam did not respond this time either, snubbing the ex-child prodigy who then also removed the comment.

These posts under Liam's photos did not go unnoticed and many fans thought it was an attempt by Lindsay to attract the attention of the Australian actor. But apparently it is us, that all the fans have "misunderstood". This was explained by LiLo herself who, during her appearance on CNN's New Year's broadcast Times Square New Year's Eve, she said that in her comments there was no romantic intention but that there is only one between her and Liam friendly connection: “I think it all started from the fact that I was in Australia. (Liam) surfs a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation, Waves of Wellness (a foundation that uses surf as a therapy) in Australia. So it's a very important thing for us. So I am working a lot with them and I am bringing people together with this energy and he surfa and people have misunderstood. There is always gossip in our lives, you know. "

Honestly, his words do not convince us and they seem a little circumstance. That he said them only because the dear Liam Hemsworth hasn't it gone right (quiet Lindsay did we all go!)? Or that the comments left were just a spite against Miley Cyrus? You may not know, but the current boyfriend of Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, is the ex of Lindsay Lohan's sister, Ali Lohan. Just below a photo from his sister with the Australian singer, Lindsay commented: “When you understand you have failed and you settle for much less. Family is everything. You won The masked singer but you lost everything else. " As an older sister, didn't you take good care that the sister was released? The comment was later removed and Lindsay had stated that Cody and Miley they were a really nice couple. : – | LiLo but nobody believes it and the damage is done now. In short, from what we understand Lindsay Lohan and Liam Hemswort they will not be a new couple in 2020. If the actress declares herself single, Liam seems to be seriously dating the model Gabriella Brooks, whom she has already introduced to mom and dad. Too bad, because knowing the tastes of Hemsworth's little boy for over-the-top girls, Lindsay would have been a perfect candidate. But maybe a Miley Cyrus in life, that's enough.

