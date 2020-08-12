Lindelof didn't know whether to include racist slurs, that's how he convinced himself

Share it:

Watchmen was almost a prophecy and anticipated the protests that erupted in America. Racial discrimination is a central theme of the series, yet the creator Damon Lindelof thought carefully before including racist epithets and slurs.

Those who have been kidnapped by the production, a sequel to the events narrated by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons in the graphic novel, know that the sixth episode is completely focused on the terrible events that led to the formation of Masked Justice. At one point the main character is targeted by a group of white supremacists, brutally beaten, insulted and hung from a tree. A particularly crude scene, which required a sincere approach, as Lindelof a Variety:

"The only point where I got worried and started a debate was whether to use the n-word or not in the series. But Cord and the other black writers in attendance were all of the same mind: 'It would be much more racist not to use that word'. When we got to that scene, Cord told me 'The time has come', so he wrote all that dialogue, and I never edited it. "

Cord Jefferson, one of the screenwriters who worked with the creator, was able to write in absolute freedom, with the aim of representing the theme of discrimination in the most likely way possible. Together with Lindelof he thus managed to build the Hooded Justice origin story, a black man wearing a noose around his neck in memory of the lynching he suffered.

Bold choices that have also convinced Yahya Abdul Mateen II, one of the main actors, and which have secured Wathmen many Emmy Award nominations.