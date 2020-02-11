Limited Run Games officially announces the first E3 2020 conference

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The editors of the social profiles of Limited Run Games confirm the participation of the US publisher at E3 2020: the company, specializing in the production and distribution of video games from the independent scene, will show us many titles coming to PC, console and mobile systems .

The Limited Run games conference will be held at 9:00 pm Italian on Monday June 8 2020 and can be admired from the company's official Twitch portal pages.

In recent months, the leaders of Limited Run Games have launched interactive experiences on the market that can cover all genres and satisfy the most diverse tastes of fans: among the games proposed by Limited Run Games, we cite as an example the evocative adventure GRIS, the action platform Away Journey to the Unexpected, the masterpiece Heavenly and the Collector's Edition of Shenmue 3.

As in the past, once again the focus of the Los Angeles show will therefore be represented by video premiere of indie games and announcements about versions for collectors of the flagship titles arriving on the most disparate platforms between now and the end of 2020.

"Others might avoid E3, but we'll be there!", we read in the ironic message (with an attached social campaign conveyed by the hashtag # LimitedRunSavesE3) that accompanies the participation of the American publisher in the Los Angeles video game event with a more or less obvious reference to the already confirmed news of Sony that skips E3 2020.