Limited Run Games annuncia oltre 30 giochi fisici, ci sono anche Katana Zero e Grandia HD

Durante lo showcase #LRG3, Limited Run Games ha annunciato la pubblicazione di oltre trenta nuovi giochi in formato fisico, tra questi trovano spazio anche Grandia HD Collection, Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 e Castlevania Anniversary Collection.
L’elenco è davvero lunghissimo e include giochi come TowerFall Ascension, Demon Turf, To The Moon, Mighty Gunvolt Burst, Papers Please, Return of the Obra Dinn, Trover Saves the Universe e Super Meat Boy Forever.
Limited Run Games Nuovi Giochi
- Samurai Jack Battle Through Time (PS4, Switch) – TBD
- Star Wars Episode I Racer (PS4, Switch) – 10 luglio
- Bug Fables The Everlasting Sapling (PS4, Switch) – TBD
- Katana Zero (Switch) – Novembre
- TowerFall Ascension (Switch) – Q3 2020
- Demon Turf (Switch) – TBD
- To The Moon (Switch) – Q4 2020
- Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! (PSVR) – Novembre
- Grandia HD Collection (Switch) – 7 agosto
- Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 (PS4, Switch) – TBD
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst (PS4, Switch) – 28 agosto
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection (PS4, Switch) – Q3 2020
- Monkey Island Anthology Box Set (PC) – Ottobre
- Papers, Please (PS Vita) – 24 luglio
- Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4, Switch) – 24 luglio
- PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – TBD
- Garou Mark of the Wolves (PS4) – Luglio
- Trover Saves the Universe (Switch) – Q4 2020
- Super Meat Boy Forever (PS4, Switch) – TBD
- A Boy and His Blob (PS4) – Settembre
- The Mummy Demastered (PS4, Switch) – 31 luglio
- Shantae (Game Boy Color, Switch) – Settembre
- Shantae Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (Switch) – Settembre
- Xtreme Sports (Game Boy Color, Switch) – Ottobre
- Carrion (Switch) – TBD
- The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa (Switch) – 21 luglio
- GRIS (Switch) – TBD
- Kunai (Switch) – 8 luglio
- Megadimension Neptunia VII (Switch) – 28 luglio
- My Friend Pedro (PS4) – TBD
- Observer (Switch) – TBD
- Ys Origin (Switch) – 8 luglio
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Switch) – TBD
Da segnalare in particolare la Monkey Island Anthology per il trentesimo anniversario della serie che includerà The Secret of Monkey Island, The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition, The Secret of Monkey Island 2 Special Edition e The Curse of Monkey Island.
Add Comment