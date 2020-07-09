Limited Run Games annuncia oltre 30 giochi fisici, ci sono anche Katana Zero e Grandia HD

Share it:

Durante lo showcase #LRG3, Limited Run Games ha annunciato la pubblicazione di oltre trenta nuovi giochi in formato fisico, tra questi trovano spazio anche Grandia HD Collection, Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 e Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

L’elenco è davvero lunghissimo e include giochi come TowerFall Ascension, Demon Turf, To The Moon, Mighty Gunvolt Burst, Papers Please, Return of the Obra Dinn, Trover Saves the Universe e Super Meat Boy Forever.

Limited Run Games Nuovi Giochi

Samurai Jack Battle Through Time (PS4, Switch) – TBD

Star Wars Episode I Racer (PS4, Switch) – 10 luglio

Bug Fables The Everlasting Sapling (PS4, Switch) – TBD

Katana Zero (Switch) – Novembre

TowerFall Ascension (Switch) – Q3 2020

Demon Turf (Switch) – TBD

To The Moon (Switch) – Q4 2020

Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! (PSVR) – Novembre

Grandia HD Collection (Switch) – 7 agosto

Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 (PS4, Switch) – TBD

Mighty Gunvolt Burst (PS4, Switch) – 28 agosto

Castlevania Anniversary Collection (PS4, Switch) – Q3 2020

Monkey Island Anthology Box Set (PC) – Ottobre

Papers, Please (PS Vita) – 24 luglio

Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4, Switch) – 24 luglio

PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – TBD

Garou Mark of the Wolves (PS4) – Luglio

Trover Saves the Universe (Switch) – Q4 2020

Super Meat Boy Forever (PS4, Switch) – TBD

A Boy and His Blob (PS4) – Settembre

The Mummy Demastered (PS4, Switch) – 31 luglio

Shantae (Game Boy Color, Switch) – Settembre

Shantae Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (Switch) – Settembre

Xtreme Sports (Game Boy Color, Switch) – Ottobre

Carrion (Switch) – TBD

The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa (Switch) – 21 luglio

GRIS (Switch) – TBD

Kunai (Switch) – 8 luglio

Megadimension Neptunia VII (Switch) – 28 luglio

My Friend Pedro (PS4) – TBD

Observer (Switch) – TBD

Ys Origin (Switch) – 8 luglio

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Switch) – TBD

Da segnalare in particolare la Monkey Island Anthology per il trentesimo anniversario della serie che includerà The Secret of Monkey Island, The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition, The Secret of Monkey Island 2 Special Edition e The Curse of Monkey Island.