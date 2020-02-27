Limited edition available the beautiful walkman by Demon Slayer

Entertainment

February 27, 2020
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba now it is no longer surprising for the success that is sweeping the sales charts in Japan. We can say that the work of Koyoharu Gotouge has entered our culture of animation enthusiasts. Such a work boasts many products to make fans happy, including a themed walkman.

Sony, in fact, has made available this beautiful limited edition walkman of Kimetsu no Yaiba that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The walkman is in two variants: one with the symbols of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado (on the walkman there are engraved the girl's gag and the characteristic earrings of our protagonist) another one bears the symbols of Zenitsu and Inosuke (Lightning bolts and Inosuke's boar mask are represented). The walkman is available in red and black. The headphones also have patterns that recall the series and are interchangeable. Walkmans will be available until April 20 at a price of $ 350, while headphones cost around $ 190.

Not only products and themed objects, but soon we will also have a musical tour in Japan of Demon Slayer which will start next May 5 and will be guided by the Italian Andrea Battistoni. We leave you with this cute cosplay from little Nezuko Kamado.

