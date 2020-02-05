Lilo & Stitch would also have remake live action at Disney +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After adapting the lady and the tramp to the real action format and exclusively for Disney + it seems that the company is already thinking about the next animation license that will adapt to the cinema to release it on the platform.

Lilo & Stitch It seems to be the license chosen according to information shared by Disinsider, who claim that a film that merges real actors with CGI is underway to begin filming in Hawaii. They also ensure that Chris Sanders, voice of Stitch, is waiting to bring the alien character back to life.

The film would follow the story of the original animation premiered in 2002, where a lonely girl named Lilo finds a dangerous alien named Stitch, who is escaping the intergalactic forces. Stitch disguises himself as something like a dog and hides with Lilo; little by little they both end up becoming friends.

The Lilo & Stitch movie released in 2002 got $ 273 million with a budget of 80 million. The success of it ended up resulting in several sequels and spinoffs that included a direct DVD movie and a series of television animation.

There is still no Stitch model in CGI so we can see how they have managed to represent the alien in 3D and with a realistic finish, but the result can be truly scary and overcome in grime that of the first Sonic if it is not done with proper care .

This would be one of the many animated and live action films that Disney has planned to nurture the Disney + catalog of new works and not just classic works that are already well known. We will wait to receive official confirmation and if necessary, we will also look forward to seeing the final desasapland of the small protagonist.