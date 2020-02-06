'Lilo and Stitch' keep going with his remake

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Lilo & Stitch' is one of the strangest and most surreal movies in all of Disney's history. Closing the Renaissance that the company experienced throughout the 90s, 'Lilo & Stitch' told us the story of the unlikely friendship of a Hawaiian girl and an alien with very bad milk (but who loved Elvis Presley, things of life). The film has become over time a cult classic in its own right and around 2018, rumors have begun about a review in real action, given the current of Disney to recover its animated classics.

Now, thanks to the web The DisInsider, we can shed more light on the project: according to this new report, the remake of 'Lilo & Stitch'It will begin filming this fall of 2020 in Hawaii, with a view to being released throughout 2021 on the Disney + streaming platform. Also, Chris Sanders, who doubled Stitch in the original movie, would return to give voice to the bluish alien in this new adaptation.

The producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, architects of the success that the remake of 'Aladdin' meant for the company, will be responsible for producing 'Lilo & Stitch', which will feature the script of Mike Van Waes, which is also immersed in the script writing of two other films: 'The Crooked Man' (spin-off of 'Warren File: The Enfield Case') and a new remake of 'The Wizard of Oz'.