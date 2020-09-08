Lili Reinhart explains the latest statements on the resumption of work

Share it:

In one of the latest interviews by Riverdale’s Lily Reinhart, the performer of Betty Cooper discussed the reopening of the series set. Many newspapers and fans reported wrong statements, leading the actress to clarify her sentences.

Lily Reinhart then decided to share several messages on Twitter in which she complains about the continuing mistakes of journalists. Find the tweets at the bottom of the news, so here is his comment, in which he explains what he meant in the interview done to promote upcoming unpublished episodes of the series: “I love when my words are quoted out of context for the umpteenth time. I’m not complaining because I’m back to work, I’m very grateful that I still have a job. I am sad that I will not be able to see my family for months due to travel restrictions. Leave me alone“.

The young actress then continues: “It doesn’t surprise me if people think I’m always the same angry girl. I’m also tired of always having to explain and talk about these things“In the meantime, the director of the series wanted to talk about the next installments of Riverdale, the series present in Netflix catalog and now in its fifth season, anticipating the possible death of an important character with a tweet.