"Like when Andy arrives": They mock the assailant with MEMES

Yesterday, the video of a group of people went viral assailants in Argentina, who were aboard a motorcycle he had stolen. After that, they robbed a young man and tried to escape, but a patrol blocked their way and crashed into the official vehicle.

For this incident, one of the criminals died, while the other two were injured and transferred to a hospital local.

An assailant showed up in a series of photographs while on his back, lying on the floor, in a strange position with his arms raised. Given this, several social network users decided to share memes with this moment.

Mexico is fearsome in memes to the point where the body of an assailant is the new sponsor. But that's how I love my nation. 🤷🏻‍♂️ (deposit your delinq-meme fav) Posted by Juan Manuel GS on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

