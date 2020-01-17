Like two drops of water! Lucero and his daughter are identical (PHOTOS)

The daughter of Lucero Y Manuel Mijares She is already a teenager and at 14, Lucerito It is identical to its famous mother, which caused a furor among the fans of the singer and made a comparison.

A few days ago it transpired that Lucerito study in an exclusive school of U.SHowever, what caught his attention was his physical, which opened the debate among netizens.

Some claimed that the girl was identical to interpreter of Soldier of Love, and others noted that it was equal to that of the coach of La Voz Kids Mexico.

To reach an agreement, it was not missing who made a montage of the photos of Lucerito's face and the interpreter of I will Survive and the result was surprising:

