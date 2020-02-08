Like that or more clear? Celia Lora looks controversial attire at the Estadio Azteca (PHOTO)

Celia Lora is one of the most famous controversial in the world of entertainment, since it always gives something to talk about for his tiny outfits or his eccentric actions.

Now, I cause controversy a jacket that he carried during his visit to the Azteca Stadium, because, although he was baggy and did not let him see too much, the thunderous message that he wore on the back of the sweatshirt was the one that shocked several.

“Mexico is the cock”, was the phrase that was read on the back of the jacket, whose action was held by some, but many others said it was a very loud word. However, the image reached more than 80 thousand "likes" in your Instagram post.

It is worth mentioning that the daughter of Alex Lora attended the sports venue to witness the game where they played the team of Eagles Y Monarchs, last Sunday to secure your pass to the end of the MX League.

